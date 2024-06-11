76°
Three dead in two-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish; speeding suspected
LOCKPORT - A two-vehicle crash resulted in three dead and another injured around 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Louisiana State Police.
Police say a Honda Accord driven by Ethelwaldo Dejesus at a high rate of speed was traveling southbound on LA Highway 308 when it crossed the centerline and struck a Honda Pilot head-on.
Dejesus, his passenger Pineda Zuniga, and a passenger in the Pilot, Page Abadie, all died on the scene. The driver of the Pilot was transported to an out-of-area hospital in critical condition.
