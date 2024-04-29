The votes are in: Election results here

Latest Weather Blog
BATON ROUGE — On Saturday, voters returned to the polls to decide on multiple municipal ordinances and local leadership positions.
East Baton Rouge Parish:
With 60% of votes, Democrat Robert Young was elected to the Dist. 4 seat on the Baker City Council.
Propositions:
- Millage renewal for the Central Community School System: PASSED
- Parcel fee renewal for Mayfair Park/Park East/Heights Crime Prevention and Improvement District: PASSED
Ascension Parish:
Propositions:
- Tax renewal for the city of Gonzales: PASSED
- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 3: PASSED
- Bond proposition for the Ascension Parish School Board: PASSED
Assumption Parish:
Propositions:
- Acreage tax for Gravity Drainage District No. 2: PASSED
East Feliciana Parish:
Independent Dane Brown ran unopposed for a seat on the Board of Trustees for Jackson.
Iberville Parish:
With 53% of the vote, Democrat Randall Johnson won a seat on the St. Gabriel City Council over Okedria Smith.
Propositions:
- Sales tax proposition for 18th Judicial Enforcement District: PASSED
- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 1: PASSED
- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 2: PASSED
Livingston Parish:
Propositions:
- Tax renewal for the city of Walker: PASSED
- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 5: PASSED
- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 10: PASSED
- Tax renewal for Recreation District No. 2: PASSED
- Millage extension and rededication for Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice District: PASSED
- Proposition for Special Taxing District No. 5: PASSED
Pointe Coupee Parish:
Propositions:
- Sales tax proposition for 18th Judicial Enforcement District: PASSED
- Millage proposition for Fire Protection District No. 2: FAILED
- Millage proposition for Fire Protection District No. 3: PASSED
- Millage proposition for Fire Protection District No. 5: PASSED
Saint Helena Parish:
Propositions:
- Millage extension and rededication for Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice District: PASSED
Saint James Parish:
Propositions:
- Parishwide tax proposition: FAILED
Saint Mary Parish:
Propositions:
- Bond proposition for Water and Sewer Commission No. 4: PASSED
- Bond proposition for Wax Lake East Drainage District: PASSED
- Tax continuation for Gravity Sub-Drainage District No. 1: PASSED
- Tax renewal for Ward 4 Fire Protection District No. 2: PASSED
- Tax continuation for Wax Lake East Drainage District: PASSED
Tangipahoa Parish:
Propositions:
- Millage extension and redirection for Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice District: PASSED
- Tax proposition for Hammond Area Recreation District No. 1: PASSED
- Tax proposition for Fire Protection District No. 1: PASSED
West Baton Rouge Parish:
Propositions:
- Sales tax proposition for 18th Judicial Enforcement District: PASSED
West Feliciana Parish:
Propositions:
- Tax renewal for Law Enforcement District: PASSED
For more information about races and propositions, visit the Secretary of State's website.
