Tenants in second week of sewage problem at Denham Springs apartment

BATON ROUGE - An apartment complex is having a sewage issue that's now on its 10th day. Tenants tell 2 On Your Side it's a reoccurring issue that the complex should pay for.

Renee Jenkins moved into The Palms at Juban Lakes in Denham Springs in the spring. Sewage flooded her apartment several days ago.

"It's unsanitary to be in here," said Jenkins.

There's water mixed with human waste coming from the utility closet in her apartment.

"You can see toilet paper coming from the pipe," she said.

Jenkins says she immediately contacted maintenance and so far, nothing has been done to stop the water.

"I just cannot understand why this is not an emergency situation to them," said Jenkins.

She's had to move her family out and had to cancel jobs while she tends to the problem. Jenkins says everything that's on the floor will have to be thrown away.

Dan Vallot lives in a unit next door and says sewage is spewing from his toilets.

"We had to clean it up," he said.

After several incidents, Vallot turned off the water. He says it hasn't been fixed and every time someone flushes the toilet in a unit above him the toilet gurgles.

Vallot uses a cane to get around, on bad days he relies on a wheelchair. He was first offered a damaged ADA-compliant unit to use while the situation in his building is addressed. The unit he was offered does not have a working toilet. He's since found another unit to use but has to get in his car and drive across the complex anytime he has to use the bathroom. Vallot has asked to move but the offers he has received from the apartment complex so far have not been satisfactory.

"I said, 'What are you going to do for us? You have a disabled person who can't use the bathroom in their home,'" he said.

They aren't alone. Everyone on the bottom floor of the first building at The Palms is experiencing sewage problems. It's leaking out of the walls and onto the walkways. People say their items are ruined. Next to the building, there's a pool of water that's bubbling out of the ground. Sewage is cascading over the sidewalk and the parking lot.

The smell is so bad it will make you gag.

"Everybody's got to move out," said Vallot.

The lack of response from The Palms and CST Multifamily Group has encouraged tenants to call 2 On Your Side.

The Palms says it has offered the six tenants affected options, which include new apartments and moving expenses.

The owners of The Palms at Juban Lakes provided the following statement to WBRZ.

"This incident is a failure of the Livingston Sewerage District for the residents of The Palms at Juban Lakes and the apartment owners. The Palms at Juban Lakes has written agreement with the District to install a permanent sewer system, but they have failed to do this in compliance with the agreement. The Palms at Juban Lakes is now paying a $4,000 a week pumping fee to handle the situation while this matter is resolved."

The statement goes on to say that "The parish has failed in its obligation and The Palms at Juban Lakes will continue to advocate for our residents until a permanent solution is achieved."

Jamie Fontenot, chairman of the Livingston Parish Sewer District says they built a $6 million plant down the street from The Palms of Juban Lakes and installed a force main along Buddy Ellis Road to the new regional plant in the area. Fontenot says they cannot address issues at the private lift station at The Palms of Juban Lakes.

There is a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the next steps moving forward regarding the ongoing issues at The Palms of Juban Lakes. The Sewer District says it will be present. This story will be updated to report the outcome of that meeting.