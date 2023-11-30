Tenants ask apartment management to make significant changes, address mold

DENHAM SPRINGS - Tenants living at an apartment complex in Denham Springs say more needs to be done to keep the place clean and safe.

"I want this place to look like it used to when I first moved here in 2013," resident Mary O'Quinn said.

Tenants say The Crossing Apartments in Denham Springs along Buddy Ellis Road have changed over the past year. O'Quinn says they've gone downhill quickly.

"They're not doing what they're supposed to do," she said.

O'Quinn and others living at The Crossing are on housing assistance. They have vouchers and feel stuck in a place that's moldy, dirty, and unkempt. One tenant, who is fearful of eviction and does not want to be identified, says there is mold in her unit that was reported four months ago.

"It's only getting worse," she said.

The tenant says the grounds aren't what they used to be. She says people who moved out of a unit near her months ago left all of their belongings. Some of those belongings are at the entrance of the apartment door, which has been left wide open.

"We're like a third-world country back here," she said.

An employee on site told 2 On Your Side they are understaffed, which matches up with what some of the tenants are experiencing.

"We've been out of air for three days because they don't have nobody on the property to even fix our air," she said.

As people move out, their belongings are moved to the trash area, which is piling up. It has been so bad tenants complained to the Livingston Parish Council.

"I want change, I want better living conditions," said the tenant.

Management company CST Multifamily Group said Wednesday that all bulky items have been removed from the property and pickups are happening weekly. The company says mold issues that have been reported to the office have been addressed.

Tenants on site Wednesday say the mold concerns remain and hope someone takes notice.