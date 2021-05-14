Teen, awaiting trial for 74-year old's murder, arrested for trying to buy gun

BATON ROUGE - A teen who was 15 years old when he was charged with first-degree murder has been arrested again as he awaits trial for that killing.

Xavier Cade was charged in December 2019, accused of killing 74-year-old Angela Haymon during a burglary.

Cade was arrested again last week, now accused of using counterfeit money to buy a handgun. Another teen who was selling the gun was charged with possession of a firearm of a juvenile.

Cade met the juvenile in a BREC park to purchase the gun. He was on an ankle monitor at the time, but it was not being monitored because it was not charged up, sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

Cade was arrested and charged with theft, along with possession of counterfeit money and a firearm. When detectives searched his home, they found the gun and more counterfeit money.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said right now he's seeing an uptick in violent crimes carried out by juveniles in East Baton Rouge Parish. Last week, a 14-year old was arrested for the murder of a 15-year old in Port Allen. Westside District Attorney Tony Clayton has been saying for months that the legislature needs to convene to fix the problems they are having with juveniles.

"It appears they are getting younger and younger with these violent crimes," Clayton said. "I'm not in a position to send them home when they are accused of a crime of murder."

Moore echoed those sentiments and saying there needs to be action taken.

"I think the legislature is really struggling," Moore said. "What do we do? Do we treat this juvenile as a juvenile when they've committed a crime that's dangerous and violent? What's the best way to protect the public?"

Wednesday afternoon, a judge signed an order for Cade to have a sanity hearing tied to the murder charges of Angela Haymon. His case is set to go to trial in the fall. Court records related to his arrest from the gun meet-up are hidden since it involves juvenile court.