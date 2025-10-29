55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes blocked on I-110 southbound near Capitol Access Road after crash

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — Two lanes were blocked on I-110 southbound near Capitol Access Road after a crash Monday morning. 

The crash, first reported around 6:15 a.m., caused significant delays, backing traffic up past Winbourne Avenue. 

By 7:15 a.m., the blockage was cleared and the roadway had entirely reopened.

First responders were called to the scene.

News
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound reopens near...
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound reopens near Capitol Access Road after crash
BATON ROUGE — Two lanes were blocked on I-110 southbound near Capitol Access Road after a crash Monday morning. ... More >>
2 days ago Monday, October 27 2025 Oct 27, 2025 Monday, October 27, 2025 6:56:00 AM CDT October 27, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days