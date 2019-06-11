74°
Latest Weather Blog
Talented pup sings along with wind chime
Related Story
WILMINGTON, NC- A Golden Retriever singing along with a wind chime is everything you need to get you through the week.
Ana Boudreau posted the adorable video of her pup, Bleu, to Facebook. Bleu is seen pushing the wind chime with her nose, then howls along to the tune.
"This is my baby, Bleu! She plays the wind chimes and sings to me every day!" Boudreau wrote.
Check out the video to listen to Bleu's song.
News
WILMINGTON, NC- A Golden Retriever singing along with a wind chime is everything you need to get you through the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'The water has gone down drastically;' Residents in Pierre Part breathing sighs...
-
Magpie Cafe downtown location to close this week
-
WANTED: Burglars seen rummaging through cars in West Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Popular Northshore restaurant heavily damaged by fire
-
Miss Louisiana to pass on the crown June 22
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field