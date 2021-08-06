86°
Latest Weather Blog
Surveillance video from Donaldsonville New Years Day shooting
Related Story
DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says it's still seeking information related to a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of St. Patrick Street in Donaldsonville on New Year's Day, shortly after midnight.
The victim, a man who'd been shot in his driveway after returning home from a church service, was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for serious injuries.
Deputies have provided area surveillance video, which is attached to this story, that may assist in identifying the gunman.
Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting their information to 847411, which is an anonymous tip line.
News
Ascension deputies continue to search for gunman responsible for New Year's Day shooting in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says it's still seeking information related to a shooting that occurred in the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux on Friday morning
-
News 2 Geaux: BR clinics struggle to accommodate influx of COVID patients
-
BR's Urgent Care facilities struggle with overloaded schedules, overextended staff during virus...
-
News 2 Geaux: EBR School Leader Calls for Vaccines
-
Growing demand for COVID tests stretching urgent care staff thin
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort