Sunday Night Tropics Update

Tonight: Another cool and crisp night. Lows will be in the upper 50s - low 60s. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Tomorrow: A warm and sunny afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will be light out of the north.



Looking Ahead: The cool, dry weather pattern continues through Monday. Another weak cold front will pass through the state tonight, but will not bring any major changes besides re-enforcing the dry air pattern. By the middle of next week, we will begin a gradual warm up with highs returning to the middle-upper 80s. Any chance for rain over the next seven days would be late next week, due to potential impacts from what is expected to become Hurricane Delta.



The Tropics:





All eyes are now on Tropical Depression 26, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Delta by tomorrow afternoon. Tropical Depression 26 is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday night, as it enters the southern Gulf of Mexico. From there, it continues tracking to the northwest, where a landfall is possible Friday afternoon/evening in southeast Louisiana.

Forecast models are actually in fairly good agreement on where Tropical Depression 26 tracks, as of now. We will have to watch the model trends closely over the next several days. The forecast margin of error is between 160 - 200 miles 4 to 5 days out, so it is too early to specify local impacts since they will be dependent on where the system makes a landfall. Stay up to date on the latest through out the week ahead.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





