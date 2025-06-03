Sunday Morning Video Forecast

The brief break from humidity was a welcome relief, but it won't stick around. The standard summer heat and steam are set to return later this week.

Today & Tonight: After a beautiful Saturday with a refreshing outdoor feel, the humidity will start creeping back in on Sunday. Even so, it will not return to summertime levels. The afternoon will be partly sunny and seasonable with a high in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a slight chance of rain as an upper-level disturbance rotates through the area. Rain would be spotty as moisture will be a limiting factor. Roughly 20% of the Capital Region will come across these brief t-showers, so no need to cancel outdoor plans. Keep an eye to the sky if heading out to Day 3 of the NCAA Division 1 Baseball Regional. Aside from a stray evening shower or two, expect nothing more than a few evening clouds. Skies will clear out overnight with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Up Next: Summer returns next week. Humidity will start reaching more uncomfortable levels by midweek. The full summer steam will be back by the end of the week. An indicator of the rising humidity will be rising overnight lows, which return to the 70s. Daytime highs will be warm, in the low 90s for multiple days. Rain also looks to be scarce, but the usual garden-variety thunderstorms will be possible. The coverage will be greater on some days than others, but even on rainier days, storms will still be spotty to isolated in nature.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: June 1 marks the beginning of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season. Here is the list of Atlantic names for the 2025 season.

In the meantime, no tropical development is expected in the Atlantic Basin in the next week.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.