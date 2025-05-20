Sunday morning video forecast

The hot, humid, and rain-free weather will stick around through Tuesday. On Wednesday, a cold front will sweep through, bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms. Behind it, drier and more comfortable air will settle in, making for a much more pleasant second half of the week.

Through Tuesday: We're caught in a stretch of weather that feels more like summer than springtime. Hot and humid conditions will continue, with afternoon highs consistently running above normal in the low 90s. Nights won’t offer much relief either, staying warm and muggy with lows only falling into the 70s.

Each night, low clouds will develop and linger into the early part of the day. By late morning, those clouds will thin out into scattered patches.

Wednesday & Beyond: A change in the pattern begins Wednesday as a cold front approaches. This front will bring some unsettled weather, with a narrow band of showers and a few thunderstorms expected to move through in the morning. The storms aren’t expected to be severe due to a lack of strong atmospheric support. Behind the front, temperatures will ease down a bit and the humidity will drop noticeably. Highs will still reach the low to mid 80s, but the air will feel much more pleasant. Overnight lows will dip into the 60s under mostly clear skies.

