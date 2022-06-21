Sunday Morning Forecast

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up to clear skies this morning. Mostly sunny skies will be sticking around for the greater part of today. Temperatures will quickly heat into the high 90s again today. A shower is possible but most will stay completely dry. Heat index values will be in the triple digits again today. Most of the Capital Area is under a Heat Advisory until 7 p.m. tonight. It is a big day for events, Juneteenth celebrations happening across the area, and Father’s Day get-togethers, be sure you are staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks. Even if you are not under the Heat Advisory you will still be feeling HOT.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Starting the work week, we will see more drying out in our forecast. The heat is not going away anytime soon. Plenty of dry time and sunshine will give us ample opportunity to heat up into the high-90s, some might even see 100°, throughout the week. Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits, expect the heat advisories to continue into next week. Record breaking heat is here to stay for the rest of the week. Click HERE to find out more on what this hot June could mean for July and August.