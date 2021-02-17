37°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: Catholic Schools Week 2021
Related Story
In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences are invited to view the highlights of Catholic Schools Week 2021.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional annual program was carried out differently and educators who worked to provide in-person education during the pandemic were honored.
News
In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences are invited to view the highlights of Catholic Schools Week 2021. Due... More >>