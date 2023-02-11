Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Evening Forecast
Into Tonight, Into Tomorrow:
Tonight, we will continue the chance for a passing shower with lows in the mid 60s. Isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be around Monday morning, mainly north of metro Baton Rouge. Highs will warm into the low 80s tomorrow afternoon.
Looking Ahead:
Monday, a weak front will track towards the area and trigger a few showers and even a rumble of thunder - mainly during the afternoon hours. Rain and storms will be scattered so don't expect an all-day wash out. We will carry the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday as well, due to the boundary stalling and eventually dissipating over the region.
Wednesday, upper level support will drag another disturbance through the area bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe. All modes of severe weather will be possible: damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. Timing as of now will be Wednesday afternoon - evening. Keep checking back for updates.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
