Sugarfest makes a comeback after canceling last year for COVID concerns

PORT ALLEN - While many local festivals are being canceled again for the second year in a row because of Coronavirus, the Sugar Fest at the West Baton Rouge Museum in Port Allen went on as scheduled Sunday.

"I think our turnout is just as good as 2019," Museum Director Angelique Bergeron said.

The fest last year was all virtual because of COVID-19, and Bergeron was concerned about holding the event with the surge still here.

"We were a little nervous, but we have been watching the CDC guidelines closely, and we were very encouraged when LSU football opened back up, and folks were out safely doing that," Bergeron said.

Food vendors like John Andre were hit hard when festivals were canceled last year during the pandemic, and he did not think he would be at the Sugarfest this selling boudin balls and crackings.

"I was surprised because a lot of places are not having festivals. We have one in Crowley we're going to in a couple of weeks, but most of them are still canceled," Andre said.

Andre is hoping things turn around, with the COVID rates going down and vaccination rates rising.

"It's about time that things get back to normal, and everybody starts moving around enjoying themselves," Andre said.

Sugarfest organizers say compared to 2019, fewer vendors rented spaces this year, but attendance was about the same. About 4,000 attendees came in from all over the Capital Region.