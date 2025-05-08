SU's Thibodeaux is one of best hitters in country

BATON ROUGE - Southern outfielder Cardell Thibodeaux's name appears in the top ten of nearly every offensive category in college baseball.

The Louisiana Monroe transfer is 2nd in the country with a .445 batting average, and leads the nation with a .865 slugging percentage.

"In my approach, I just keep everything simple, just see the ball, hit the ball, and stay relaxed," Thibodeaux told WBRZ.

Southern coach Chris Crenshaw recruited Thibodeaux out of high school, and that relationship helped land the Lafayette native the second time around.

"I knew he had abilities coming out of high school when we were recruiting him, but it didn't go in our favor, but I got him the second time, and we're both enjoying the work he's put in," Crenshaw said.

According to Thibodeaux, Crenshaw's simplistic approach has allowed the outfielder to flourish at Southern.

"It helps me a lot because this is a very mental game, you use your mind a lot it's a lot of thoughts, a lot of things you have to think about throughout the game, whether it's in the batter's box, in the field, making plays, a lot of this quick decisions you have to make in a short amount of time," Thibodeaux said. "Just keeping everything simple is the best way to stay even-keeled and just relax."

Thibodeaux looks to add to his 15 home runs and 61 RBI as Southern chases a spot in the SWAC tournament over the last two weeks of the regular season. The Jaguars play a three-game series at Alabama A&M on Saturday.