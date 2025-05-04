State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in

SULPHUR - After just a few hours of play for the state semifinals, the LHSAA postponed the rest of Friday's games due to inclement weather in the area.

All games that were scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday will now play at noon on Saturday. The games set for 5 p.m. on Friday will start at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

In order to avoid double header games, all state championship games have been pushed back to Sunday instead of Saturday as originally scheduled.

The Baton Rouge viewing area has many teams competing in the state semifinals this week.

Before the weather delay, No. 5 Doyle run-ruled No. 1 Kaplan to advance to the state title game in Division III Non-Select. They'll face No. 3 Jena on Sunday at noon.

Also prior to the delay, No. 4 Parkview Baptist's season came to an end at the hands of No. 1 Calvary Baptist in the semifinals for Division III Select.

Click here for a full list of teams in the softball playoffs.