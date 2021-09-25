State agency leader packs office after board removal amid investigation into sexual misconduct complaint

BATON ROUGE - The embattled head of a state agency tasked with regulating private security in Louisiana was fired during a special meeting of the agency's board Tuesday and packed up his office Thursday morning.

Fabian Blache III was removed from his role as leader of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners by a 5-3 vote. Blache had been on leave for over a month pending a state investigation into misconduct allegations.

Blache was accused of repeatedly harassing an employee who formerly worked as an exotic dancer at a club he frequented. After hiring her, the woman alleged Blache made several sexual advances and threatened her job if she didn't comply.

"... on numerous occasions Mr. Blache 'reminded' her she was unclassified, that she served at his pleasure, and, as a single mother with a profoundly disable child, would be unable to find employment elsewhere," the formal complaint read in part.

Other documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit allege Blache hired a woman who did no work for the agency but was engaged to his brother and having an affair with his wife.

He's also accused of using public funds to take his wife on a trip to Africa. Blache wrote a personal check to reimburse the cost of his wife's ticket, but there was a note attached to the check in his personnel file saying that Blache did not give permission to cash it.

Blache has denied any wrongdoing.