Stabbing near N Ardenwood Dr. leaves one in critical condition Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested for his role in a Tuesday night stabbing that left another man in critical condition, police say.
WBRZ has learned that Baton Rouge Police arrested 29-year-old Luke Honeywell in connection with the 8:30 p.m. stabbing, which took place in the 6200 block of Villa Ashley Drive, off North Ardenwood Drive.
As of Wednesday morning, the injured man remains in the hospital.
