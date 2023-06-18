St. Vincent de Paul in need of donations amid freeze

BATON ROUGE - Workers at St. Vincent de Paul are working overtime to help those in need of shelter from the freezing conditions.

The shelter has more than doubled the number of visitors it's serving as temperatures continue to keep below freezing. As a result, the shelters are extending their hours.

"We're looking at expenses that are at least 30 percent higher than we were last year. That just puts us at some jeopardy," Michael Acaldo said. "Not that of closing, but if donations don't come in to help us cover those cost, it could result in a reduction of services."

Acaldo says the shelters are always in need of donations, which can be made at https://svdpbr.org/