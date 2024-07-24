82°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George meeting tonight will be first step in deciding council districts
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A meeting of the city of St. George council Monday night will set into motion the creation of council districts in the new city.
At a planned meeting set for Monday afternoon, one item on the agenda is for the council to elect a demographer, who will be in charge of delegating districts for the city's council members.
The number of districts the city will have will depend on the demographer's findings.
The agenda also includes an item to hold a public vote on diverting funds from an existing 2% sales tax to go into the city for "general municipal services" starting later in 2024.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday. WBRZ will provide coverage of the meeting later Monday.
News
BATON ROUGE - A meeting of the city of St. George council Monday night will set into motion the creation... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cha-ching: St. George can borrow $1 million to launch Louisiana's fifth-largest city
-
Body recovered in Mississippi believed to be missing Southern University student had...
-
WBRZ's annual Stuff the Bus event is today! Donate supplies to capital...
-
Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry hours extended again after parish obtains new vessel
-
Deputies recover body believed to be Southern University student missing for six...