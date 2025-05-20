75°
St. George Fire Department working structure fire on Chalmette Avenue
BATON ROUGE — The St. George Fire Department is working a structure fire on Chalmette Avenue, officials said Sunday morning.
The fire is happening on Chalmette Avenue off of Perkins. Authorities are asking people to avoid this area.
No other information is available at this time.
