75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Fire Department working structure fire on Chalmette Avenue

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — The St. George Fire Department is working a structure fire on Chalmette Avenue, officials said Sunday morning.

The fire is happening on Chalmette Avenue off of Perkins. Authorities are asking people to avoid this area. 

No other information is available at this time. 

News
St. George Fire Department working structure fire...
St. George Fire Department working structure fire on Chalmette Avenue
BATON ROUGE — The St. George Fire Department is working a structure fire on Chalmette Avenue, officials said Sunday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 18 2025 May 18, 2025 Sunday, May 18, 2025 12:26:00 PM CDT May 18, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days