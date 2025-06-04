91°
St. Gabriel Police capture alligator outside residence

ST. GABRIEL — The St. Gabriel Police Department captured an alligator outside a residence on Sunday afternoon. 

Officials say the alligator was asked to move along, but he refused, so officers escorted him back to his residence nearby.

The alligator was not harmed.

News
