St. Gabriel Police capture alligator outside residence
ST. GABRIEL — The St. Gabriel Police Department captured an alligator outside a residence on Sunday afternoon.
Officials say the alligator was asked to move along, but he refused, so officers escorted him back to his residence nearby.
The alligator was not harmed.
