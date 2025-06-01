80°
St. Gabriel Police capture alligator outside residence

By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — The St. Gabriel Police Department captured an alligator outside a residence on Sunday afternoon. 

Officials say the alligator was asked to move along, but he refused, so officers escorted him back to his residence nearby.

The alligator was not harmed.

