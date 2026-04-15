St. Francisville man killed in apparent hit-and-run, deputies say

ST. FRANCISVILLE — West Feliciana Parish deputies are investigating an apparent hit-and-run after a body was discovered on Solitude Road near St. Francisville on Sunday.

According to deputies, a passerby discovered the body of 25-year-old Delvin Whitaker Jr. of St. Francisville around 7:30 a.m. outside his family's home on Solitude Road. Deputies arrived on the scene to find Whitaker lying on the shoulder of the road with injuries consistent with having been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Whitaker's family reported last having contact with him Saturday evening. He leaves behind three children.

His brother, Nathan Sullivan, says the loss has been hard to process.

“It's like I'm emotionally blocked,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says Whitaker worked hard to provide for his children and made the most of his time with them.

“Being the person he was and the father he was, I feel like he did as much as he can. I think he did a great job with the time he had,” Sullivan said.

He says his brother was generous and always willing to help others.

“He would really give you the clothes off his back, that's how I want people to remember him,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan also reflected on their relationship and the impact Whitaker had on his life.

“He was always the one I could look up to,” Sullivan said. “He was a brother of few words, really about action. He really loved his family.”

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is working to identify the vehicle and its driver. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning.