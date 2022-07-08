87°
Sports2-a-Days: U-High Cubs
The defending DII state champ U-High Cubs are only returning 6 starters but with Blake Abney back at quarterback and big time recruit Jaden Ausberry on defense, they're already in repeat mode.
