Sports2-a-Days Previews: St. Michael Warriors
St. Michael returns 8 offensive starters from last year's 6-5 team that was bounced from the first round of the playoffs. Head coach Joey Sanchez has put a huge emphasis on both sides of his line. The offensive and defensive lines are working on getting more a push off the ball and dominating the line of scrimmage instead of being dominated.
