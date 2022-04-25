Latest Weather Blog
Spanish Town residents prepare for Saturday's big parade
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people will flock downtown Saturday as the Krewe of Spanish Town takes to the streets.
Homeowners along the route spent Friday finishing up their party plans, before the parade popular for its crowd and its complaints.
Anne Wood lives along the parade route, in the same home her grandmother did.
"She didn't like Spanish Town because they dirtied her yard," Wood recalled. "In 1988 they made her queen so that she would stop making a lot of noise."
Wood and her husband Gerald are planning on hosting 150 strangers. They spent Friday evening frying chicken for breakfast bloody Mary's. On Saturday, they will have a band and barbeque. It's their Spanish Town tradition to open up their home and let the party in.
Woods acknowledged that some parade-goers don't always understand the humor of the parade, but she says she's not worried about it.
"Because they don't police their krewes," she said, "they let them put whatever they want on their floats, and some people do get offended. But most of the people I know don't even look at what's on the floats."
This year, many floats are likely to carry themes of flood recovery. Wood's hopes people in her crowd will just find humor.
The Krewe of Spanish Town rolls at noon Saturday. 100,000 people are expected to be in attendance.
