Southern University weighing termination of embattled law professor

UPDATE: Law professor Dorothy Jackson's appeal of her termination from Southern University has been denied.

President Ray Belton came to the decision to fire Jackson in February, after she spent the better part of a year involved in a legal battle pertaining to a controversial will drafted at the university.

On Friday, the school decided to uphold that decision.

BATON ROUGE - The Chancellor of the Southern University Law Center has recommended that law professor Dorothy Jackson be fired for her involvement in a questionable will which was drafted at the university, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.

That was revealed during a lunch at the Baton Rouge Rotary.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit was first to report on the questionable will. Today, a university spokesperson said Southern Law Center Chancellor John Pierre sent his recommendation to President Raymond Belton last week, asking for Jackson's termination. However, they would not confirm that Pierre recommended Jackson's termination.

Jackson's involvement in a questionable will was well-documented in a series of WBRZ Investigative reports last year. Jackson was responsible for writing up the controversial will of Helen Plummer, who was a client at the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging. The will was drafted at Southern's Elder Law Clinic which provides services for the poor. Plummer would not have qualified with her assets.

The will would have greatly benefited EBR Council on Aging Director Tasha Clark Amar to the tune of about $120,000. Clark Amar and Jackson distanced themselves from the will after numerous WBRZ reports.

After the family spoke out about what Clark Amar did, she sued them for defamation. Ironically, that case was assigned to her mom, Judge Janice Clark, but has since been reassigned.

Southern University says the president has made a decision regarding the recommendation. That decision is currently being reviewed by university lawyers.

Jackson's lawyer William Aaron released the following statement regarding the recommendation:

"We haven't received anything from Southern University about Jackson's future. If the recommendation asks for any actions against Jackson, all administrative appeals will be exhausted and we will proceed to court if necessary."

You can read the full termination letter