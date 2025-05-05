77°
Southern University alumni host 10th annual crawfish boil to raise money for scholarships

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's alumni organization held its 10th annual crawfish boil on Mayberry Lawn on Saturday, which organizers said benefits scholarships for incoming students.

"Our scholarships go to students in East Baton Rouge Parish. We want to raise money to be able to provide those scholarships," Alumni Home Chapter President Brian Adams said, adding he is grateful for this year's turnout.

To raise money, vendors set up shop in tents on campus while guests listened to music, danced and enjoyed some crawfish.

