Baton Rouge - The Southern Jaguars have had the past week to rest, recover and improve before continuing their season. However, the week prior to the open date solidified the Jags as the number one team in the SWAC West.

"We looked at it as a must win. Now, we're number one in the SWAC West and it's giving us a lot of confidence. We believe we can beat anybody when healthy and when we're playing at our best, so it gave us a lot of confidence," Defensive end Ckleby Givens said.

Southern's offense got going in the second half, but the defense sealed the win in overtime with back to back sacks.

The Jags are also first in the SWAC for total defense, allowing the least amount of yards (1,038) in the conference.

Their defensive line is a big part in their success and have come up big for them in crucial moments.

"They've (defensive line) been a huge factor. You know, anytime you can be first defense, it doesn't matter whether it's four games, six games, 12 games, you won't be first. And those guys are really doing a good job of what we're doing scheme wise. And we're rotating and playing a lot of guys. So that helps as well. we really try to get those guys in and get them acclimated, and those guys understand it's about performance and results of production. So the defensive line is doing a really good job, and they create a lot of problems, which helps us anytime that you can get to the quarterback, where he can stop the run with your four or your front six, then it really helps you out," Head coach Terrence Graves said at his weekly press conference.

The Jaguars will face a tough test in their first home game in nearly a month. Nicholls comes to A.W. Mumford Stadium for a 6 p.m. match up on Saturday.