Southern playing for the top spot in the SWAC West against Alcorn Saturday

Baton Rouge - It's homecoming week at Southern University and the Jags are preparing for a tough battle with Alcorn this weekend.

Southern is coming off of an overtime victory over Texas Southern last weekend, and now, first place in the SWAC West is up for grabs this weekend.

Last season, Alcorn dominated the Jags, but this year will look different. That's because Southern now has former Alcorn head coach Fred McNair coaching Southern's tight end unit.

The Jags also have quarterback coach Willie Totten and special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach Everett Todd on the staff. Both are former head coaches in college football.

That level of experience along with McNair's stint in Lorman, MS could give Southern an edge on Saturday.

"To have coach McNair on my staff, to lean on him, as well as the other coaches for experience and things to do. You know, God has blessed me exponentially with those guys. But as he says, it's not about him. It's about Southern and Alcorn. That's just the man that he is. And so, you know, he has, he has some insights, and he helps us and chose us. But you know, it's great, it's great to have him period," Head coach Terrence Graves said Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

If the Jags win, they will sit atop the SWAC West and be the only team in the West to remain undefeated in conference games.

Kick off is set for 6 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.