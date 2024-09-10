78°
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10

BATON ROUGE - Southern University beat the Savannah State Tigers 42-10 in the Jags home opener on Saturday night. 

Offense and defense both started slow and the Jags made field goals to give them a 9-7 lead in the second quarter.

Southern then benched quarterback Noah Bodden and pulled in Czavian Teasett who changed the game. Teasett threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers and Kendric Rhymes ran in a touchdown to secure the win for the Jaguars.

Teasett finished 17-29 with 316 yards. Bodden was 4-10 with 48 yards.

Other than allowing an 81-yard rushing touchdown, the Jaguars held Savannah State to just one first town and just 65 yards of total offense.

Saturday night's win was the first win for Terrence Graves as a full time head coach.

Southern is now 1-1 this season. The Jaguars play at Jackson state next Saturday, September 14.

Saturday, September 07 2024

