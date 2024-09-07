75°
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10
BATON ROUGE - Southern University beat the Savannah State Tigers 42-10 in the Jags home opener on Saturday night.
Offense and defense both started slow and the Jags made field goals to give them a 9-6 lead in the second quarter.
Southern benched quarterback Noah Bodden and pulled in Czavian Teasett who changed the game. Teasett threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers and Kendric Rhymes ran in a touchdown to secure the win for the Jaguars
Saturday night's win was the first win under head coach Terrence Graves.
