Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Baseball team completed the sweep over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Jaguars won game three by the final of 12-1. Southern has now won eight of their last nine SWAC games.

The Jaguars finish out the regular season with with an 17-10 SWAC regular. Southern is the sixth seed in the SWAC Tournament, which starts on Wednesday in Atlanta. 

