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Southern baseball gets third straight SWAC series sweep
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BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jags are riding a hot streak as they took game three against Arkansas Pine-Bluff to complete the clean sweep. The Jags beat the Golden Lions 16-15 on Sunday.
Southern scored in every inning except the sixth. Pine-Bluff got out to as much as a 15-8 lead in the game, but the Jags battled back with a six-run seventh inning to get within one.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Ryan Hunter hit a two-run home run to give the Jags the lead.
Southern improves to 21-20 on the season and 14-6 in SWAC play. They are also riding a 10-game winning streak heading into the final month of the season.
The Jags will travel to face UL-Lafayette on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before hitting the road to take on Mississippi Valley State next weekend.
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