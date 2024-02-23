sLocal app allows users discounts while giving back to schools

BATON ROUGE – sLocal, an app dedicated to giving money back to education, launched in Baton Rouge just three weeks ago and the team hopes it will benefit several schools locally, statewide and even nationally.

The sLocal app, with more than two years of development, allows businesses to sign up and connect with consumers to offer them discounts, with the money all going back to education.

"sLocal is the app that we came up with. It gives back to our local principals. It supports our local schools, and it generates savings for our local consumers," J.P. Kelly, of sLocal, said.

The app features discounts such as $5 off a meal, 15 percent off of merchandise like drying cleaning, physical therapy, fitness, sporting goods and more. As shoppers' savings add up, schools directly benefit.

"This is an educational initiative. That is key to what we are trying to do," Kelly said.

App prices range from $2.99 a month up to $32.99 a year, with 25 percent of all app purchases going back to school principals. Each user can choose which school to support and if a school gains thousands of users, they can get thousands of dollars back.

"Then what happens they'll get $9,000 back at the end of the year," Kelly said.

Your Mom's Restaurant & Bar is one of more than 100 businesses taking advantage of the app so far.

"It helps bring people in, but the main thing is: it helps up be part of the community," Trent Fresina, restaurant owner, said.

Fresina said that the app is not only bringing customers in, but he is happy that he is able to give back to students.

"It's cool to see that this advertisement that we're doing is actually... these schools are getting something out of it also," Fresina said.

As the users add up, sLocal wants to expand statewide and hopefully across the country.

"We'll take this as far as it can go because ultimately it's helping principals make better opportunities for their kids," Kelly said.

sLocal has already given more than $3,000 back to schools in less than a month. The app is available here.