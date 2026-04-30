69°
Latest Weather Blog
Slidell couple charged in Baton Rouge with lying to receive Medicaid benefits
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — A Slidell couple is accused of defrauding Louisiana's Medicaid program of nearly $135,000, according to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.
Agents received a tip from the state Department of Health involving Phuc Pham and Tran Pham, who were receiving benefits at their home in Slidell. Investigators say that between March 2022 and August 2025, they lied about their marital status and household income.
Charges were filed in East Baton Rouge Parish, where the state government is located.
Phuc Pham, 36, faces two counts of government benefits fraud and one count of filing false public records. Tran Pham, 34, faces three counts of government benefits fraud and one count of filing false public records.
News
BATON ROUGE — A Slidell couple is accused of defrauding Louisiana's Medicaid program of nearly $135,000, according to the Louisiana... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Grand jury indicts outgoing Orleans Parish sheriff nearly 1 year after major...
-
Family sues Amazon after worker killed in shooting at fulillment center
-
LSU pitching struggling to find their command
-
Several metro council members testify in city-parish corruption probe
-
What the Supreme Court map decision means for Louisiana voters