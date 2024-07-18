Shot at a million drawing today

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana officials are encouraging residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering them the opportunity to enter a $1 million lottery drawing.

According to Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), vaccinated residents have the chance to win cash prizes, including four prizes of $100,000, nine prizes of $100,000 in scholarships and one prize of $1 million.

LDH has organized four weekly drawings for one $100,000 scholarship and one $100,000 cash prize.

The final grand prize drawing on August 6, 2021 will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships. Overall awards will total $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.

Louisianans who have gotten the vaccine can register online at ShotAtAMillion.com.

As of Wednesday, about 1,667,447 Louisianians have been fully vaccinated, according to the health department’s website.