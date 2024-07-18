72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shot at a million drawing today

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana officials are encouraging residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering them the opportunity to enter a $1 million lottery drawing.

According to Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), vaccinated residents have the chance to win cash prizes, including four prizes of $100,000, nine prizes of $100,000 in scholarships and one prize of $1 million.

LDH has organized four weekly drawings for one $100,000 scholarship and one $100,000 cash prize.

The final grand prize drawing on August 6, 2021 will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships. Overall awards will total $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.

Louisianans who have gotten the vaccine can register online at ShotAtAMillion.com

As of Wednesday, about 1,667,447 Louisianians have been fully vaccinated, according to the health department’s website

News
Louisiana residents encouraged to get vaccinated, become...
Louisiana residents encouraged to get vaccinated, become eligible for cash prizes
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana officials are encouraging residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering them the opportunity to enter... More >>
3 years ago Wednesday, July 14 2021 Jul 14, 2021 Wednesday, July 14, 2021 6:09:00 AM CDT July 14, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days