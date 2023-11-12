Shoppers take advantage of day after Christmas sales

BATON ROUGE- One of the busiest shopping days of the year is still going strong.

People around the city are packing into stores and taking advantage of end-of-the-year deals.

Many shoppers believe this is the smartest way to shop, and say that savings are even better than the deals on Black Friday. And that's exactly what's bringing most folks out to the Mall of Louisiana the day after Christmas.

"I shop the day after Christmas every year, because believe it or not, they have better sales after Christmas," one shopper said.

The mall considers today to be the third busiest shopping day of the year, falling behind Black Friday and, of course, Christmas Eve.

Many customers believe the better bargains are because retailers "want to get rid of their inventory that they did not sell, because they didn't want to keep it."

But not every person at the mall is excited about the holiday specials.

Karen Daniels is shopping with her grandson and daughter.

"These crazy ladies in Victoria Secret, I ain't handling that. I walked in and walked out with him. I said find me outside," Daniels told WBRZ.

Shopping experts estimate holiday sales to have increased by about four percent this year. But that wasn't enough to save industry jobs. Despite unemployment reaching a 17-year low, retail lost about 36,000 positions.