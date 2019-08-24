Shoplifter wanted after pepper spraying Walmart employee

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies say a shoplifter accused of pepper spraying a Walmart employee after stealing several bottles of alcohol from the Prairieville store on Sunday was arrested Monday afternoon.

Deputies say Rekisha Reed, 38, was undeterred after deputies released security video they say shows her shoplifting. Gonzales Police arrested her Monday at the Walmart in Gonzales after they say they caught Reed stealing again.

She was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Felony Theft of Goods, Theft of Goods and Aggravated Battery charges. The Fe

Investigators say the woman was captured on security camera footage wearing a yellow shirt, dark-colored jacket and dark jeans as she walked into the store and stole around $220 worth of alcohol.

When an employee tried to stop her, the woman pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the employee in the face with it. S

The suspect then fled the scene in a black Mercury Milan that was occupied by a pair of women, according to deputies.