Sheriff's office chase ends in crash on Plank Rd., sends one to the hospital
BATON ROUGE – The driver accused in a nasty police chase that ended with a dangerous crash Friday has been booked into jail.
Dominic Powell was charged with flight from an officer, negligent injuring and theft of a motor vehicle.
Authorities said Powell stole an SUV from a gas station near the airport. The person driving the vehicle found a deputy nearby who gave chase.
Powell, deputies said, sped off – leading the sheriff’s office in a pursuit on I-110, Hwy. 19, Blount Road and onto Plank. Once on Plank, Powell crashed in the intersection of Hollywood Street, deputies said.
Powell wrecked the stolen vehicle in a dramatic crash – flipping the SUV, authorities said. He was apprehended while trying to crawl out of the wreckage.
He was booked into jail after being treated for injuries at the hospital.
