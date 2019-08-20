77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff's office chase ends in crash on Plank Rd., sends one to the hospital

Related Story

BATON ROUGE – The driver accused in a nasty police chase that ended with a dangerous crash Friday has been booked into jail.

Dominic Powell was charged with flight from an officer, negligent injuring and theft of a motor vehicle.

Authorities said Powell stole an SUV from a gas station near the airport. The person driving the vehicle found a deputy nearby who gave chase.

Powell, deputies said, sped off – leading the sheriff’s office in a pursuit on I-110, Hwy. 19, Blount Road and onto Plank. Once on Plank, Powell crashed in the intersection of Hollywood Street, deputies said.

Powell wrecked the stolen vehicle in a dramatic crash – flipping the SUV, authorities said. He was apprehended while trying to crawl out of the wreckage.

He was booked into jail after being treated for injuries at the hospital.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Related Images

News
Driver in Friday police chase booked into...
Driver in Friday police chase booked into jail after hospital stay
BATON ROUGE – The driver accused in a nasty police chase that ended with a dangerous crash Friday has been... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, August 17 2019 Aug 17, 2019 Saturday, August 17, 2019 10:00:00 AM CDT August 17, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days