76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff investigating how video of Ascension jail fight leaked onto social media

Related Story

DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office fired a corrections officer after it was found he released a video of a jailhouse fight that made it to social media.

Deputy Matthew Hall was fired Friday in an investigation into the release of the video.

"During the investigation, detectives learned that Hall used his cell phone to record surveillance video of an altercation between inmates," the press release announcing Hall's termination said. "The recording was disseminated to non-authorized personnel, a violation of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Policy, which resulted in its circulation on social media.

"Hall was employed with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office for approximately nine months."

The department is also looking into the circumstances surrounding the fight itself.

"Correctional officer opened one door as an inmate was passing by in the hallway. When you have two enemy elements trying to get together, you have to be careful about what you're doing. Unfortunately, we opened that one door, as an inmate was passing by with an enemy in that dormitory," Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

Webre says no one was injured during the fight.

News
Sheriff: Deputy fired after leaking video of...
Sheriff: Deputy fired after leaking video of Ascension jail brawl
DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office fired a corrections officer after it was found he released a video of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 02 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Friday, September 02, 2022 10:32:00 AM CDT September 02, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days