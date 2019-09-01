Shell Chemical to spend $717 million to expand Geismar plant

GEISMAR- Shell Chemical LP will develop a new linear alpha olefins manufacturing unit at the company's Ascension Parish complex.



The project will include a $717 million capital investment and create 20 new jobs, with an average annual salary of $104,000, plus benefits, while retaining 650 existing jobs at Shell Geismar.



The company estimates the project will generate 1,000 construction jobs at peak building activity.



Shell Geismar General Manager Rhoman Hardy said Monday in a news release the manufacturing unit will produce alpha olefins, chemicals that are used to produce a variety of consumer and industrial products including plastics, synthetic lubricants, drilling fluids and household detergents.



Hardy says construction will begin during the first quarter of 2016, and the unit is expected to begin operations in 2018.