Several high school football games moved or canceled due to Francine aftermath

Several local high school football games were rescheduled or canceled due to ongoing recovery efforts in Hurricane Francine's aftermath.

Below is a schedule for affected games. All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated.

Playing Friday:

Catholic at St. Thomas More

Liberty at White Castle

Denham Springs at Central

Woodlawn at Walker

Dutchtown at Ponchatoula

East Ascension at Salmen

Prairieville at Parkview Baptist

Dunham at Live Oak

St. Michael vs. Tara at Olympia Stadium

McKinley at Istrouma

North Iberville at Livonia

Madison Prep at Mandeville

Sarah Reed vs. Albany at Denham Springs

Episcopal at Northlake Christian

Baker at Glen Oaks

East Iberville vs. Capitol at Scotlandville

East Feliciana at St. Helena

Crowley at Catholic-PC

Playing Saturday:

Thrive Academy vs. Westminster Christian-Lafayette at Carencro

West Feliciana at Belaire, 5 p.m.

Donaldsonville at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

Central Private at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Rummel vs. U-High at University Cubs Complex, 6 p.m.

Zachary at Acadiana, 7 p.m.

Playing Sunday:

Northeast vs. Mentorship Academy at Glen Oaks, 3 p.m.

Scotlandville at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.

Canceled:

St. Amant at Cecilia

Abramson vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge

Ascension Catholic at Loreauville

St. Charles Catholic at Lutcher

Brusly at Broadmoor

Morgan City at Slaughter Charter

West St. John at St. James

Springfield vs. St. John