Several high school football games moved or canceled due to Francine aftermath
Several local high school football games were rescheduled or canceled due to ongoing recovery efforts in Hurricane Francine's aftermath.
Below is a schedule for affected games. All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated.
Playing Friday:
Catholic at St. Thomas More
Liberty at White Castle
Denham Springs at Central
Woodlawn at Walker
Dutchtown at Ponchatoula
East Ascension at Salmen
Prairieville at Parkview Baptist
Dunham at Live Oak
St. Michael vs. Tara at Olympia Stadium
McKinley at Istrouma
North Iberville at Livonia
Madison Prep at Mandeville
Sarah Reed vs. Albany at Denham Springs
Episcopal at Northlake Christian
Baker at Glen Oaks
East Iberville vs. Capitol at Scotlandville
East Feliciana at St. Helena
Crowley at Catholic-PC
Playing Saturday:
Thrive Academy vs. Westminster Christian-Lafayette at Carencro
West Feliciana at Belaire, 5 p.m.
Donaldsonville at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
Central Private at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Rummel vs. U-High at University Cubs Complex, 6 p.m.
Zachary at Acadiana, 7 p.m.
Playing Sunday:
Northeast vs. Mentorship Academy at Glen Oaks, 3 p.m.
Scotlandville at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.
Canceled:
St. Amant at Cecilia
Abramson vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge
Ascension Catholic at Loreauville
St. Charles Catholic at Lutcher
Brusly at Broadmoor
Morgan City at Slaughter Charter
West St. John at St. James
Springfield vs. St. John
