Security ramping up at McKinley High School following brutal fight Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Police cars and extra security were seen throughout the parking lot of McKinley High School Thursday morning after a huge fight Wednesday that involved both students and parents.

Sito Narcisse, the Superintendent of East Baton Rouge Public Schools, said this security will be seen at the school for the time being.

"We're going to be having officers there at the schools consistently. Robert McGarner, our head of security, has been working on that. We're also working to make sure there are SROs and folks to be in the schools," Narcisse said.

He also wants more to be done in schools to help students in addition to the extra security.

"We're also doing some conflict resolution that we're working on with the school leaders, teachers and coaches that were involved, so that's actually going on right now," Narcisse said.

Robert McGarner says what happened yesterday at the school will not happen again.

"We will not tolerate adults coming on campus assaulting our kids. It's not going to happen," McGarner said.

McGarner says he wants the added security measures to be a temporary fix. He hopes at some point schools can get to a point where less security and police presence is necessary.

"We shouldn't have more security at schools. We should have less security at schools. We don't need kids going in there thinking they are going to Bridge City," McGarner said. "It's a school, it's a learning environment, it's not a detention center."

McGarner says he wants the parents who were fighting at the school to be "arrested." Narcisse says law enforcement could get involved once the school system finishes sorting out exactly what happened.