Secretary of State recommends eligible voters register to vote on final day of registration

BATON ROUGE — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote online for the Nov. 5 election.

Secretary of State Nancy Landry said that historically, Louisiana has had a high voter registration rate, adding that it hovers around 90% of eligible voters.

"We always have new voters turning 18 and people who suddenly get interested and want to vote for the first time," Landry said.

She added that there is always a boost in registration during presidential election cycles. Right now, she said that her office is anticipating at least 68% voter turnout this year, but they will not know the exact registration numbers until Friday.

Landry said that her office is also doing their utmost to make sure every vote counts and that voter integrity is a top priority. She said that the Secretary of State's Office has systems in place to protect both registration and the voting process including ID requirements and a secure registration system.

"Our election equipment is never ever connected to the internet. Our voting machines, despite what you might hear, are never connected to the internet. They're what's called air-gapped, and so you can vote confidently in Louisiana knowing that your vote will be counted and it will be safe and secure," Landry said.

Click here to register online if you haven't done so. Early voting starts Friday.

Local and state ballot measures, including candidates, can also be found here.