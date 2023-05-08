SATURDAY PM VIDEO FORECAST 5/6

Tonight & Tomorrow : Skies will clear out in the overnight hours with little chance for rain as temperatures drop to the upper 60s and near 70 degrees for most locations. We'll keep rain chances near zero for the overnight hours, but an impulse of energy in Texas might be responsible for sending a few passing clouds containing a sprinkle of rain during the day time hours on Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will warm quickly into the 80s and top out at near 90 degrees during the afternoon hours, as an area of high pressure builds in to keep conditions on the drier side.

Up Next: High temperatures have a good chance at hitting 90 for the first time this year. Monday through Wednesday will be very summer-like with partly sunny skies, spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

--Keller

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.