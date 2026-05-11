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Saturday morning video forecast
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Heavy rain and thunderstorms will impact south Louisiana through Saturday. Flooding concerns continue before drier weather arrives next week.
Today and tonight: Saturday will feature multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms across south Louisiana as another disturbance moves through the region. Some storms may produce very heavy rainfall in a short amount of time, leading to ponding on roads and isolated flash flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Temperatures will stay fairly steady through the day thanks to the clouds and rainfall, with highs mainly in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
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Up Next: Rain and storm chances continue into Mother’s Day as another cold front approaches the region. A few stronger storms may be possible Sunday night ahead of the front before conditions begin improving.
What to look out for: The biggest concern through the weekend will be localized heavy rainfall and isolated flooding. While not everyone will see flooding issues, repeated rounds of rain could quickly overwhelm drainage systems in some neighborhoods. By Monday, much drier and more comfortable air is expected to settle across the region with sunshine returning for much of next week.
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.
Watch live news HERE.
– Dave
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