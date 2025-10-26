Saturday morning video forecast

Two rounds of storms could bring a low-end severe weather threat to south Louisiana this weekend. Damaging winds and a few brief tornadoes are possible, mainly Saturday afternoon and again late Saturday night into Sunday.

Today & Tonight

A storm system moving in will bring two rounds of rain and thunderstorms to the Baton Rouge area. The first wave of storms is expected to develop later this morning and early this afternoon, with a few stronger storms possible. However, the better chance for more organized severe weather arrives overnight. A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts or an isolated, brief tornado.

If you’re heading out to tailgate ahead of Southern’s 4 p.m. kickoff or LSU’s 6:30 p.m. game at Tiger Stadium, plan for showers and storms through the afternoon and keep an eye on the radar and have a safe place to go if there’s lightning. The next line of storms is expected to move in later tonight, hopefully avoiding the games. Winds will stay gusty. Overnight storms may become strong or severe with locally brief heavy downpours. Temperatures on Sunday will reach 80 before drier air arrives late in the day.

Up Next

All rain will clear out by late Sunday night, setting up a much quieter start to next week. Highs on Monday will hold near 80 with lower humidity. Another cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing another round of cooler and drier air for mid-week, with highs in the 60s and lows dipping into the 40s north of Baton Rouge. The rest of the week looks seasonable and pleasant.

Tropics

Melissa continues to strengthen in the central Caribbean and will likely become a hurricane today. Then, it will reach major hurricane status before impacting Jamaica early next week. The slow-moving system could bring catastrophic flash flooding and damaging winds to Jamaica and nearby islands. Melissa is forecast to turn north early next week toward eastern Cuba, the southeastern Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

– Dave

